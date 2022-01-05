Markets
JAZZ

Jazz Pharma Publishes Full Data Set From Phase 3 Trial In Adults With Idiopathic Hypersomnia

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) said the positive data from the phase 3 double-blind, randomized withdrawal study of Xywav oral solution for the treatment of adults with idiopathic hypersomnia were published online in The Lancet Neurology. In August 2021, Xywav became the only drug approved by the FDA for patients with idiopathic hypersomnia. Xywav was made commercially available in November 2021.

In the study, treatment with Xywav resulted in clinically meaningful improvement in idiopathic hypersomnia symptoms, including excessive daytime sleepiness, sleep inertia and prolonged sleep duration. Overall safety profile was consistent with other oxybate studies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JAZZ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular