Jazz Pharma To Present Data For Modeyso At The Society For Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting

November 11, 2025 — 09:47 am EST

(RTTNews) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) is scheduled to present new clinical and translational data for Modeyso in H3 K27M-mutant diffuse midline glioma at the 2025 Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting taking place November 19-23 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Modeyso received accelerated approval from the FDA for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 1 year of age and older with diffuse midline glioma harboring an H3 K27M mutation with progressive disease following prior therapy as recently as August of this year.

It is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for this extremely rare and aggressive brain tumor, which impacts an estimated 2,000 people in the U.S. annually, including many children and young adults.

The presentations at the upcoming SNO Annual Meeting will cover both clinical and preclinical research on Modeyso as well as new preclinical data featuring JZP3507 in central nervous system (CNS) tumors.

JAZZ has traded in the range of $95.49- $148.06 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $133.19, up 1.55%

