Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar Report Results Of Phase 3 Study Evaluating Zepzelca Plus Doxorubicin

(RTTNews) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ), along with its partner, PharmaMar, reported results from the ATLANTIS Phase 3 multicenter controlled study evaluating Zepzelca in combination with doxorubicin versus physician's choice of topotecan or cyclophosphamide/doxorubicin/vincristine for adult patients with small cell lung cancer whose disease progressed following one prior platinum-containing line. The study did not meet the pre-specified criteria of significance for the primary endpoint of overall survival in the intent-to-treat population comparing lurbinectedin in combination with doxorubicin to the control arm. The safety data was consistent with the known safety profile of lurbinectedin monotherapy.

The company said the results will be discussed with the appropriate regulatory authorities and will be presented at a future medical meeting.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.