Jazz Pharma, MD Anderson Collaborate To Evaluate Zanidatamab In HER2-Expressing Cancers

(RTTNews) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center announced a five-year strategic research collaboration agreement to evaluate zanidatamab, Jazz's investigational HER2-targeted bispecific antibody, in multiple HER2-expressing cancers.

Jazz noted that the collaboration will combine MD Anderson's translational medicine and clinical research expertise with Jazz's expanding oncology drug development capabilities to investigate the potential of zanidatamab as monotherapy and in combination with other treatments for patients with different tumor types and stages. This includes its possible applicability in early-stage breast cancer, treatment areas where other HER2-directed therapies have failed, cancers with varying degrees of HER2-expression, and potentially rare, tissue-agnostic cancers.

Jazz and MD Anderson will establish a joint steering committee to oversee the collaboration, which will fund multiple studies over its five-year term. Research under the collaboration is expected to begin in late 2023 or early 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.