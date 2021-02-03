Jazz Pharma in $7.2 bln deal for GW Pharma to add cannabis-based epilepsy drug

Adds details on deal, background

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc JAZZ.O said on Wednesday it would buy GW Pharmaceuticals plc GWPH.O in a $7.2 billion cash-and-stock deal to expand its neuroscience business by adding cannabis-based epilepsy treatment to its suite of drugs.

Jazz will acquire GW for $220 per American depositary share - $200 in cash and $20 in Jazz shares. The offer price represents a 50% premium to GW's Tuesday close.

The deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, will be accretive in the first full year of combined operations, the companies said.

GW Pharma's cannabis-based drug won U.S. approval in June 2018, permitting its use in patients aged two years and older with Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, rare childhood-onset forms of epilepsy that are among the most resistant to treatment.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Arun Koyyur)

((ankur.banerjee@thomsonreuters.com;; Mobile - +919008417318; Twitter: @AnkurBanerjee17;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.