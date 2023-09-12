News & Insights

Jazz Pharma Appoints Renee Gala As COO

September 12, 2023

(RTTNews) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) said on Tuesday that it has appointed its Chief Financial Officer, Renee Gala, as Chief Operating Officer with effect from October 1.

The appointment follows Dan Swisher's intention to retire from his current role as COO. Gala, joined Jazz as CFO in 2020, has over two decades experience across a range of life science companies including GRAIL, Theravance Biopharma, and Eli Lilly and Company where she assumed progressive leadership responsibility.

The drug maker noted that it will start an external search for a suitable candidate to replace Gala as CFO.

