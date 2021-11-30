Jazz Pharma Announces Commercial Availability In Canada Of Zepzelca - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) announced the commercial availability in Canada of Zepzelca (lurbinectedin), the first new treatment in Canada for adult patients with stage III or metastatic small cell lung cancer who have progressed on or after platinum-containing therapy in more than a decade.

Zepzelca received conditional approval by Health Canada in September 2021. The company noted that the Health Canada conditional approval was based on overall response rate and duration of response. The planned confirmatory study will be started later in the year.

