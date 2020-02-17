Jazz Pharma: FDA Grants Priority Review For Lurbinectedin

(RTTNews) - PharmaMar and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) announce that a New Drug Application for Lurbinectedin has been accepted by FDA and granted Priority Review for Relapsed Small Cell Lung Cancer.

The Priority Review by the FDA is for patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) who have progressed after prior platinum-containing therapy.

A Prescription Drug User Fee Act or PDUFA date is set for August 16, 2020.

