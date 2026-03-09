JAZZ or ACAD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics sector might want to consider either Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) or Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Acadia Pharmaceuticals are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that JAZZ likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than ACAD has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

JAZZ currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.58, while ACAD has a forward P/E of 41.88. We also note that JAZZ has a PEG ratio of 0.28. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. ACAD currently has a PEG ratio of 19.57.

Another notable valuation metric for JAZZ is its P/B ratio of 2.56. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ACAD has a P/B of 3.05.

These metrics, and several others, help JAZZ earn a Value grade of A, while ACAD has been given a Value grade of C.

JAZZ has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than ACAD, so it seems like value investors will conclude that JAZZ is the superior option right now.

