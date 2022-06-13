JAZZ Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Symbol: JAZZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $141.68, changing hands as low as $141.28 per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares are currently trading off about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JAZZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JAZZ's low point in its 52 week range is $117.64 per share, with $189 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $141.59.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.