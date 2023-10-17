Jazz (JAZZ) Soars 5.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ shares soared 5.3% in the last trading session to close at $136. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 2.5% loss over the past four weeks.

The rise in share price is attributable to positive investor expectations for the stock, especially pertaining to its portfolio of marketed drugs. Last month, Jazz’s chemotherapy drug Rylaze was approved in the European Union to treat patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma, who have developed hypersensitivity to E. coli-derived asparaginase. The drug will be marketed in Europe under the trade name Enrylaze.

This drugmaker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $4.85 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -6.2%. Revenues are expected to be $969.01 million, up 3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Jazz, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on JAZZ going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Jazz is part of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Xencor XNCR, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.5% higher at $18.95. XNCR has returned -8.9% in the past month.

Xencor's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +3% over the past month to -$0.77. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -40%. Xencor currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.