Jazz (JAZZ) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) to post quarterly earnings of $5.79 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 15.3%. Revenues are expected to be $1.06 billion, up 4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Jazz metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Product sales, net' should come in at $995.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total revenues- Neuroscience- Oxybate- Xywav' at $393.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total revenues- Neuroscience- Epidiolex/Epidyolex' will reach $264.59 million. The estimate points to a change of +10% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Total revenues- Neuroscience- Sativex' stands at $6.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of +28.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total revenues- Neuroscience- Oxybate (Xywav & Xyrem)' will reach $443.06 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Total revenues- Neuroscience- Total' to reach $714.23 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total revenues- Oncology- Total' reaching $276.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total revenues- Oncology- Rylaze' of $99.81 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total revenues- Oncology- Defitelio/defibrotide' should arrive at $46.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.9%.

Analysts expect 'Total revenues- Oncology- Vyxeos' to come in at $42.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total revenues- Oncology- Zepzelca' will likely reach $91.31 million. The estimate points to a change of +23.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Total revenues- Other' will reach $3.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.1% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Jazz here>>>



Jazz shares have witnessed a change of +11.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JAZZ is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.