Jazz Announces Private Offering Of $850 Mln Senior Notes

September 03, 2024 — 08:00 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) announced on Tuesday that its Jazz Investments I Ltd. intends to offer $850 million of senior notes due 2030 in a private offering.

Jazz also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $150 million of notes.

The drug maker expects to use a portion of the net proceeds to prepay up to around $350 million of the term loans and for general corporate purposes.

Jazz also aims to repurchase up to $150 million of its shares from purchasers of the notes in privately negotiated transactions.

