Jazz : Phase 3 Trial Of Nabiximols Oromucosal Spray In MS Spasticity Fails To Meet Primary Goal

(RTTNews) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) said Tuesday that phase 3 RELEASE MSS1 trial, which evaluated nabiximols oromucosal spray on clinical measures of spasticity in individuals with multiple sclerosis or MS, did not meet the primary endpoint of change in Lower Limb Muscle Tone-6 between baseline and Day 21, as measured by the Modified Ashworth Scale.

The company noted that nabiximols oromucosal spray continues to be evaluated in ongoing clinical trials in multiple sclerosis spasticity.

Nabiximols oromucosal spray is a complex botanical mixture formulated from extracts of the cannabis sativa plant and contains the cannabinoids delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol, as well as other cannabinoid and non-cannabinoid components.

Nabiximols oromucosal spray (known as Sativex ex-U.S. and first approved in the U.K. in 2010) has been approved in 29 countries for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe spasticity due to MS who have not responded adequately to other anti-spasticity medication based on previously completed clinical trials.

In pre-market trade, JAZZ was trading at $150.79 down $5.90 or 3.77%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.