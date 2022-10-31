Companies
Jazeera Airways plans to get around $2 bln from banks for Airbus deal

Ahmed Hagagy Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Stringer .

KUWAIT, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Jazeera Airways is planning to get around $2 billion from commercial banks to fund 70% of a deal it has with Airbus for 28 A320neo airliners, the Kuwaiti carrier's chairman told Reuters on Monday.

KUWAIT, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Jazeera Airways is planning to get around $2 billion from commercial banks to fund 70% of a deal it has with Airbus AIR.PA for 28 A320neo airliners, the Kuwaiti carrier's chairman told Reuters on Monday.

