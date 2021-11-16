Jazeera Airways orders 28 Airbus A320neo family jets

Adds details

DUBAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus AIR.PA on Tuesday sealed a preliminary order for 28 A320neo family jets from Kuwaiti budget carrier Jazeera Airways JAZK.KW at the Dubai Airshow.

The order for 20 A320neo and 8 A321neo single aisle narrow-body jets was worth in excess of $3.3 billion at list prices, Jazeera Airways Chief Executive Rohit Ramachandran told reporters.

Reuters earlier reported Jazeera was close to placing an order for 30 of the A320neo family aircraft.

Jazeera would make a decision on the type of engine to power the new aircraft at a later date, Ramachandran said.

