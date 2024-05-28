Jaywing PLC Boosts Loan Facility for Growth

Jaywing (GB:JWNG) has released an update.

Jaywing PLC, a marketing and data science firm, has announced a £1,030,000 increase in its loan facility with DSC Investment Holdings Limited and Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited, taking the total to £10,796,500. This move, aimed at bolstering working capital, is structured in two tranches, with the first already drawn and the second pending approval in June 2024. The transaction, involving lenders who are also significant shareholders, has been deemed fair by the company’s Independent Director.

