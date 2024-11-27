News & Insights

Jayud Global regains compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement

November 27, 2024 — 12:40 pm EST

Jayud Global Logistics (JYD) announced that it has received notice from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications staff informing the company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rules. To regain compliance with the Rule, the company’s common stock was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least ten consecutive business days; on November 27, Nasdaq informed the company it achieved compliance with this Rule. Therefore, Nasdaq considers the prior bid price deficiency matter now closed.

