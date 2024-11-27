News & Insights

Jayud Global Logistics Meets Nasdaq Bid Price Rule

November 27, 2024 — 12:31 pm EST

Jayud Global Logistics Limited Class A (JYD) has released an update.

Jayud Global Logistics Limited has successfully regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement, as its Class A ordinary shares have maintained a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for 14 consecutive business days. This compliance reinstatement could boost investor confidence and positively impact the company’s stock performance.

For further insights into JYD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

