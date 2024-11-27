Jayud Global Logistics Meets Nasdaq Bid Price Rule

Jayud Global Logistics Limited Class A (JYD) has released an update.

Jayud Global Logistics Limited has successfully regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement, as its Class A ordinary shares have maintained a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for 14 consecutive business days. This compliance reinstatement could boost investor confidence and positively impact the company’s stock performance.

