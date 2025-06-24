Jayud Global Logistics Limited Receives RMB 30 Million Government Subsidy for Charter Flight Operations

Jayud Global Logistics received a RMB 30 million subsidy for charter flight routes, boosting its air freight services and growth.

Quiver AI Summary

Jayud Global Logistics Limited announced that it has received a government subsidy of approximately USD 4.2 million from the Shenzhen Transportation Bureau for its charter flight operations between Shenzhen and Clark, and Shenzhen and Davao, conducted during 2022-2023. This subsidy, totaling RMB 30,258,086, was finalized in March 2025 after adjustments due to high demand exceeding available funds. CEO Xiaogang Geng remarked that this financial support validates their expansion into charter flights, enhances their financial performance, and supports growth in cross-border air freight services. Jayud, a leading supply chain solution provider specializing in logistics, aims to leverage this funding to positively impact its revenue and financial results in the current fiscal year.

Potential Positives

Jayud Global Logistics Limited received a substantial government subsidy of approximately USD 4.2 million, which supports its strategic expansion in charter flight operations.

The subsidy is expected to positively impact the company’s revenue and financial performance for the current fiscal year.

This recognition from the Shenzhen Transportation Bureau validates Jayud's role in enhancing Shenzhen's logistics infrastructure, which can bolster its reputation in the industry.

Jayud has established a global operational network, indicating its strong market presence and capacity to deliver comprehensive logistics solutions.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of government subsidies may suggest financial reliance on external funding, raising concerns about the company's ability to sustain operations independently.

Delays in the approval process for subsidies, as indicated by the timeframe from the application in March 2023 to finalization in March 2025, could reflect inefficiencies in the company's strategy or operations.

The dependency on specific charter flight routes for the subsidy highlights potential vulnerabilities in the business model if these routes become unprofitable or insurance changes occur.

FAQ

What government subsidy did Jayud Global Logistics receive?

Jayud received a government subsidy of RMB 30,258,086 (approximately USD 4.2 million) from the Shenzhen Transportation Bureau.

How does the subsidy affect Jayud's financial performance?

The subsidy is expected to positively impact Jayud's revenue and financial results for the current fiscal year.

Which routes were involved in the subsidy grant?

The subsidy relates to the Shenzhen-Clark and Shenzhen-Davao charter flight routes operated by Jayud during 2022-2023.

What is Jayud Global Logistics known for?

Jayud is recognized as a leading provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions, specializing in cross-border logistics services.

When did Jayud apply for the cargo aircraft subsidies?

Jayud applied for the cargo aircraft new route subsidies in March 2023.

SHENZHEN, China, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) ("Jayud" or the "Company"), a leading end-to-end supply chain solution provider based in Shenzhen, specializing in cross-border logistics, today announced that it has received a government subsidy of RMB 30,258,086 (approximately USD 4.2 million) from the Shenzhen Transportation Bureau.





The subsidy relates to two charter flight routes operated by the Company during 2022-2023 as part of its expanded air freight services:







Shenzhen-Clark Route: RMB 17.28 million



Shenzhen-Davao Route: RMB 12.98 million







Jayud originally applied for the cargo aircraft new route subsidies in March 2023, with the Shenzhen Transportation Bureau finalizing the subsidy amounts in March 2025 after adjusting all applications due to total requests exceeding available funding.





Xiaogang Geng, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Jayud, stated, "This significant government recognition and financial support validates our strategic expansion into charter flight operations and demonstrates the value we bring to Shenzhen's logistics infrastructure. These subsidies will positively impact our financial performance and support our continued growth in cross-border air freight services."





The Company expects this to positively impact its revenue and financial results for the current fiscal year.







About Jayud Global Logistics Limited







Jayud Global Logistics Limited is one of the leading Shenzhen-based end-to-end supply chain solution providers in China, focusing on cross-border logistics services. The Company benefits from the unique geographical advantages of providing a high degree of support for ocean, air, and overland logistics. The Company has established a global operation nexus featuring logistic facilities throughout major transportation hubs in China and globally, with footprints in 12 provinces in Mainland China and 16 countries across six continents. Jayud offers a comprehensive range of cross-border supply chain solutions, including freight forwarding, supply chain management, and other value-added services. With its strong service capabilities and research and development capabilities in proprietary IT systems, the Company provides customized and efficient logistics solutions and develops long-standing customer relationships. For more information, please visit the Company’s website:



https://ir.jayud.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs, including the expectation that the Offering will be successfully completed. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “is/are likely to”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.





