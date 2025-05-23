Jayud Global Logistics Limited Receives Nasdaq Non-Compliance Notice for Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Jayud Global Logistics received a Nasdaq non-compliance notice due to low bid prices, with 180 days to regain compliance.

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, a Shenzhen-based end-to-end supply chain solution provider, announced that it received a notification from Nasdaq indicating that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share, as its stock has been below this price for 30 consecutive business days. The company has 180 days to regain compliance, until November 11, 2025, during which its shares will continue trading on Nasdaq. If the stock price reaches or exceeds $1.00 for at least 10 consecutive business days before that date, Nasdaq will confirm compliance. Failure to meet the requirement by the deadline may lead to delisting, although the company may seek additional time to rectify the situation. Despite the notice, Jayud clarified that it does not affect its ongoing business operations.

Potential Positives

The company's ordinary shares will continue to trade uninterrupted on the Nasdaq under the ticker "JYD," reflecting continued access to the capital markets.

Jayud has a 180-day period to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, providing a clear path forward for the company.

The Company maintains a strong presence in global logistics, with operations spanning major transportation hubs in China and globally, which supports its business stability.

Potential Negatives

Company's ordinary shares are below the minimum bid price requirement, which raises concerns about its compliance with Nasdaq listing standards.

Failure to regain compliance by November 11, 2025, could lead to delisting from the Nasdaq, negatively impacting the company's stock value and investor confidence.

The press release indicates ongoing financial struggles, as the company has faced a sustained period of low share price, which could indicate broader operational or market issues.

FAQ

What is the recent notification received by Jayud Global Logistics?

Jayud Global Logistics received a notification from Nasdaq regarding non-compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing.

What is the minimum bid price requirement for Nasdaq?

The minimum bid price requirement for Nasdaq is $1.00 per share, as specified in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

How long does Jayud have to regain compliance?

Jayud has until November 11, 2025, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set by Nasdaq.

Will Jayud's shares continue to trade during this period?

Yes, Jayud's ordinary shares will continue to trade uninterrupted on the Nasdaq under the ticker "JYD."

What happens if Jayud fails to meet compliance by the deadline?

If Jayud does not regain compliance by the deadline, it may be eligible for additional time or face delisting from Nasdaq.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

SHENZHEN, China, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) ("Jayud" or the "Company"), a leading end-to-end supply chain solution provider based in Shenzhen, specializing in cross-border logistics, today announced that it received a notification letter (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on May 15, 2025 notifying that the Company is not currently in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq's Listing Rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, as the closing bid price for the Company's ordinary shares listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market was below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share, and Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. The Notice provides that the Company has a period of 180 calendar days from the date of the Notice, or until November 11, 2025, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.





This press release is issued pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification. The receipt of the Notice has no immediate effect on the Company's business operations or the listing of the Company's ordinary shares, which will continue to trade uninterrupted on the Nasdaq under the ticker "JYD." Pursuant to the Notice, the Company has until November 11, 2025 to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, during which time the Company's ordinary shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market. If at any time before November 11, 2025, the bid price of the Company's ordinary shares closes at or above $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide written confirmation of compliance to the Company. In the event that the Company does not regain compliance by November 11, 2025, the Company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance or may face delisting.







About Jayud Global Logistics Limited







Jayud Global Logistics Limited is one of the leading Shenzhen-based end-to-end supply chain solution providers in China, focusing on cross-border logistics services. Headquartered in Shenzhen, the Company benefits from the unique geographical advantages of providing a high degree of support for ocean, air, and overland logistics. The Company has established a global operation nexus featuring logistic facilities throughout major transportation hubs in China and globally, with footprints in 12 provinces in Mainland China and 16 countries across six continents. Jayud offers a comprehensive range of cross-border supply chain solution services, including freight forwarding, supply chain management, and other value-added services. With its strong service capabilities and research and development capabilities in proprietary IT systems, the Company provides customized and efficient logistics solutions and develops long-standing customer relationships. For more information, please visit the Company’s website:



https://ir.jayud.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs, including the expectation that the Offering will be successfully completed. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “is/are likely to”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.





For more information, please contact:





Jayud Global Logistics Limited





Investor Relations Department





Email:



ir@jayud.com







Investor Relations Contact:





Matthew Abenante, IRC





President





Strategic Investor Relations, LLC





Tel: 347-947-2093





Email:



matthew@strategic-ir.com





