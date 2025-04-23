Jayud Global Logistics Limited Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2024

Jayud Global Logistics filed its 2024 annual report with the SEC, detailing its supply chain solutions and financials.

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, a Shenzhen-based provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions, announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, with the SEC on April 22, 2025. The report includes the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements and can be found on the SEC's website and Jayud's investor relations site. Jayud specializes in cross-border logistics and has established a global presence with logistics facilities across major transportation hubs. The Company offers various services, including freight forwarding and supply chain management, and emphasizes its strong IT capabilities for customized logistics solutions. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements in the release involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ.

Jayud Global Logistics Limited filed its annual report on Form 20-F with the SEC, a significant step in ensuring transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements.

The company's comprehensive range of supply chain services indicates a strong market position and capability to meet diverse logistics needs, enhancing its competitive edge.

With established global operations and logistics facilities across major hubs, Jayud is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for cross-border logistics solutions.

The acknowledgment of its strong service capabilities and proprietary IT systems reflects a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, potentially attracting new business opportunities.

The release contains forward-looking statements which come with known and unknown risks and uncertainties, indicating potential instability or unpredictability in the company's future performance.



The company makes no commitment to update its forward-looking statements, which may leave investors with limited information regarding changes in circumstances that could impact their investment.



There is no mention of specific financial results or performance metrics for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, which may raise concerns about the company's current financial health or transparency.

What is Jayud Global Logistics Limited?

Jayud Global Logistics Limited is a Shenzhen-based end-to-end supply chain solution provider specializing in cross-border logistics services.

Where can I find the annual report for 2024?

The annual report can be accessed on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov and on Jayud's investor relations website at https://ir.jayud.com/.

What services does Jayud offer?

Jayud offers freight forwarding, supply chain management, and various value-added services for cross-border logistics solutions.

How does Jayud ensure efficient logistics solutions?

Jayud leverages proprietary IT systems and strong service capabilities to provide customized and efficient logistics solutions for its clients.

What are forward-looking statements in the press release?

Forward-looking statements are predictions about future events that involve risks and uncertainties, based on the Company’s current expectations.

Full Release



SHENZHEN, China, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) ("Jayud" or the "Company"), a leading end-to-end supply chain solution provider based in Shenzhen specializing in cross-border logistics, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 22, 2025. The annual report, which contains the Company’s audited consolidated statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at



https://www.sec.gov



and on Jayud's investor relations website at



https://ir.jayud.com/



.







About Jayud Global Logistics Limited







Jayud Global Logistics Limited is one of the leading Shenzhen-based end-to-end supply chain solution providers in China, focusing on cross-border logistics services. Headquartered in Shenzhen, the Company benefits from the unique geographical advantages of providing a high degree of support for ocean, air, and overland logistics. The Company has established a global operation nexus featuring logistic facilities throughout major transportation hubs in China and globally, with footprints in 12 provinces in Mainland China and 16 countries across six continents. Jayud offers a comprehensive range of cross-border supply chain solution services, including freight forwarding, supply chain management, and other value-added services. With its strong service capabilities and research and development capabilities in proprietary IT systems, the Company provides customized and efficient logistics solutions and develops long-standing customer relationships. For more information, please visit the Company’s website:



https://ir.jayud.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs, including the expectation that the Offering will be successfully completed. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “is/are likely to”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.





For more information, please contact:





Jayud Global Logistics Limited





Investor Relations Department





Email:



ir@jayud.com







Investor Relations Contact:





Matthew Abenante, IRC





President





Strategic Investor Relations, LLC





Tel: 347-947-2093





Email:





matthew@strategic-ir.com







