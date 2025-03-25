Jayud Global Logistics Launches Exclusive Air Cargo Service between Fuzhou, China and Jakarta, Indonesia

Jayud Global Logistics launched a chartered air cargo service between Fuzhou and Jakarta, focusing on lithium-ion battery transport.

Jayud Global Logistics Limited has launched an exclusive chartered air cargo service that connects Fuzhou, China, to Jakarta, Indonesia. This inaugural flight took place on March 21, 2025, and is the only direct chartered route between these two key markets. The service is tailored for transporting products with lithium-ion batteries, following IATA regulations, and will operate three times a week using a Boeing 737-800. Jayud's Chairman and CEO, Xiaogang Geng, emphasized that this new service enhances the company’s capabilities in Southeast Asia, catering to the growing e-commerce market in the region. The logistics will be managed entirely by Jayud, including all aspects necessary for efficient cross-border shipping. The initiative aims to strengthen trade ties between China and Southeast Asia while addressing the needs of the rapidly expanding e-commerce sector.

Successful inaugural flight of an exclusive chartered air cargo service connecting Fuzhou, China and Jakarta, Indonesia, representing a unique logistical offering in the region.

The service is specifically designed to transport lithium-ion batteries, catering to growing demands while adhering to safety guidelines.

The new air route enhances Jayud's logistics capabilities in Southeast Asia and supports the booming e-commerce market in the region.

By managing all logistical aspects of the operation, Jayud aims to reduce delivery times, thereby improving service quality and enhancing customer satisfaction in cross-border e-commerce.

While the new air cargo service is a strategic expansion, it puts pressure on the company to ensure safety and compliance with IATA guidelines for transporting lithium-ion batteries, which could lead to potential regulatory challenges or liabilities.

The reliance on a single route could expose the company to risks associated with geopolitical tensions or operational disruptions in the region, potentially affecting service reliability.

The press release does not provide information on expected financial outcomes or customer demand for the new service, leaving uncertainty regarding its ability to contribute positively to the company’s financial performance.

What is the new air cargo service announced by Jayud Global Logistics?

The service connects Fuzhou, China, and Jakarta, Indonesia, focusing on cross-border logistics for lithium-ion battery products.

How many flights will the new service operate weekly?

The new chartered air cargo service will operate three flights weekly on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

What type of aircraft is being used for the air cargo service?

The service will utilize a Boeing 737-800 aircraft with a cargo capacity of up to 18 tons per flight.

What market need does the new chartered service address?

This service addresses the critical need for safe transportation of lithium battery products, supporting the burgeoning e-commerce market.

How does Jayud Global Logistics support e-commerce growth in Southeast Asia?

By establishing exclusive air routes and enhancing logistical capabilities, Jayud aims to meet increasing demand in the e-commerce sector.

SHENZHEN, China, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) ("Jayud" or the "Company"), a leading end-to-end supply chain solution provider based in Shenzhen specializing in cross-border logistics, today announced the successful inaugural flight of its exclusive chartered air cargo service connecting Fuzhou, China and Jakarta, Indonesia on March 21, 2025.





The new service represents the only chartered air cargo route directly connecting these two strategic markets. It is specifically designed to handle products containing lithium-ion batteries under IATA guidelines PI966, PI967, PI968, PI969, and PI970 categories. The service will operate three flights weekly (Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday) using a Boeing 737-800 aircraft with a cargo capacity of up to 18 tons per flight.





"This exclusive air route marks a significant expansion of our air freight capabilities in Southeast Asia and further demonstrates our commitment to developing specialized logistics solutions for high-demand product categories," said Xiaogang Geng, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Jayud Global Logistics. "Our ability to safely and efficiently transport lithium battery products addresses a critical market need while supporting the rapid growth of e-commerce in the region."





The Fuzhou-Jakarta route is strategically positioned to capitalize on the booming e-commerce market in Southeast Asia, which mirrors the impressive growth seen in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region. As highlighted in the Company's previous market analysis, e-commerce markets across emerging regions are experiencing substantial growth, with MENA reporting a projected 11.5% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) through 2028.





This new air service complements Jayud's existing logistics infrastructure and technological capabilities, which have been successfully deployed in other regions. The Company will manage all logistical aspects of the operation, including procurement, warehousing, inventory management, and streamlined customs processes to reduce delivery times for cross-border e-commerce between China and Indonesia.





"E-commerce continues to be a significant driver of international logistics demand, and our new chartered service provides a dedicated solution for this growing market segment," added Mr. Geng. "By establishing this exclusive air corridor, we're enhancing our service offerings and strengthening the commercial ties between China and Southeast Asia while supporting the specialized shipping needs of the e-commerce sector."







