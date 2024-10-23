News & Insights

Jayud Global Logistics Expands with U.S. Acquisitions

October 23, 2024 — 08:27 am EDT

Jayud Global Logistics Limited Class A (JYD) has released an update.

Jayud Global Logistics Limited is expanding its U.S. operations by acquiring stakes in logistics facilities in California and a customs brokerage in Georgia. These strategic moves are aimed at enhancing Jayud’s logistics capabilities and improving supply chain management in key American trade corridors. As part of this expansion, the company issued over 3 million Class A ordinary shares.

