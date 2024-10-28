Jayud Global Logistics Boosts Equity Compliance with Strategic Moves

Jayud Global Logistics Limited Class A (JYD) has released an update.

Jayud Global Logistics Limited has taken significant steps to address its non-compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum stockholders’ equity requirement by acquiring stakes in multiple warehouses across the U.S. and securing a substantial private placement offering. These strategic moves, including the conversion of convertible notes, have helped the company regain compliance, though its status will continue to be monitored by Nasdaq. Investors will be keenly watching Jayud’s ongoing efforts to maintain its listing status.

