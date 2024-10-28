Jayud Global Logistics Announces Share Purchase Agreement

Jayud Global Logistics Limited Class A (JYD) has released an update.

Jayud Global Logistics Limited has entered into a share purchase agreement to sell its Class A ordinary shares to various purchasers at $0.45 per share. This move, executed under an exemption from the U.S. Securities Act, signifies the company’s strategy to raise capital for its growth initiatives. The transaction highlights investor confidence in Jayud’s business model and future prospects.

