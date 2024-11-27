Jayride Group Ltd. Secures Strong Shareholder Support

Jayride Group Ltd. (AU:JAY) has released an update.
Jayride Group Ltd., a leading online marketplace for airport transfers, announced that all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting were successfully carried. The meeting underscored strong shareholder support, with resolutions passing by significant margins. This outcome reflects confidence in Jayride’s strategic direction and governance.
