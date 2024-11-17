Jayride Group Expands Market Presence with New Securities

Jayride Group Ltd. (AU:JAY) has released an update.

Jayride Group Ltd. has announced the quotation of 118,917 fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX, effective November 18, 2024. This move highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its market presence and attract investors. The newly quoted securities may offer fresh opportunities for investment in the growing transportation technology sector.

