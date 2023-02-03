Jayhawk Capital Management, L.l.c. Cuts Stake in China Cord Blood (CO)

Fintel reports that Jayhawk Capital Management, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.72MM shares of China Cord Blood Corp. (CO). This represents 4.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 15, 2022 they reported 7.62MM shares and 6.27% of the company, a decrease in shares of 24.91% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.57% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Cord Blood. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 13.51%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CO is 0.1543%, an increase of 70.4821%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.54% to 13,008K shares.

Oasis Management Co holds 6,797,574 shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,761,102 shares, representing an increase of 29.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CO by 37.53% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,348,549 shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,545,983 shares, representing a decrease of 8.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CO by 11.27% over the last quarter.

Man Group holds 1,801,336 shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlueCrest Capital Management holds 748,889 shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,452,603 shares, representing a decrease of 93.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CO by 60.15% over the last quarter.

Quinn Opportunity Partners holds 324,494 shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Global Cord Blood Background Information

Global Cord Blood Corporation is the first and largest umbilical cord blood banking operator in China in terms of geographical coverage and the only cord blood banking operator with multiple licenses. Global Cord Blood Corporation provides cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services.

