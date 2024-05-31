Jayex Tech AGM Scheduled with Key Resolutions

Jayex Technology Limited (AU:JTL) has released an update.

Jayex Technology Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held virtually on July 4, 2024, at 9.30am AEST, inviting shareholders to participate via Zoom Teleconference. The meeting will cover the company’s annual financial reports, executive remuneration, and the election and re-election of directors, along with a special resolution on removing the company from the ASX Official List. Shareholders are urged to register and vote on these key matters affecting their investments.

