News & Insights

Stocks

Jayex Tech AGM Scheduled with Key Resolutions

May 31, 2024 — 12:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jayex Technology Limited (AU:JTL) has released an update.

Jayex Technology Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held virtually on July 4, 2024, at 9.30am AEST, inviting shareholders to participate via Zoom Teleconference. The meeting will cover the company’s annual financial reports, executive remuneration, and the election and re-election of directors, along with a special resolution on removing the company from the ASX Official List. Shareholders are urged to register and vote on these key matters affecting their investments.

For further insights into AU:JTL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.