Jay-Z Calls Out Grammy Awards For Not Recognizing Beyoncé's Album Of The Year

Shawn Corey Carter, better known as, Jay-Z, used his acceptance speech at the 66th Grammy Awards to criticize the Recording Academy for failing to recognize his wife, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, with the Album of the Year award.

What Happened: On Sunday, Jay-Z was awarded the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the Grammy Awards 2024. During his acceptance speech, he took the opportunity to address the ongoing issues within the Recording Academy, reported AP News.

He began by reminiscing about the 1989 Grammy Awards when Will Smith and Jazzy Jeff won their first Grammy but boycotted the event because it wasn't televised. Jay-Z then mentioned his boycott of the academy in 1998 when the artist was nominated for Best Rap Album, but DMX wasn't nominated despite releasing two chart-topping rap albums that year.

See Also: Travis Scott, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Jon Batiste: 2024 GRAMMYs Set For Knockout Year – How Can Investors Capitalize?

He then highlighted Beyoncé’s remarkable achievements, including her record-breaking 32 Grammy wins and 88 nominations. Despite this, Beyoncé has never won the Album of the Year award.

“I'm just saying, we want you all to get it right. We love y'all, we love y'all, we love y'all—we want y'all to get it right, at least get it close to right. And obviously, it's subjective … because it's music and it’s opinion-based, but some things you know, I don't want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year,” Jay-Z said.

He concluded his speech by addressing the nominees, suggesting that some may feel robbed, while others may not even belong in their category.

Jay Z's acceptance speech at #Grammys pic.twitter.com/mJN7y6BoH7

— Mela Yela (@_melayela_) February 5, 2024

Why It Matters: The Global Impact Award, an accolade exclusively designated for Black music creators, is bestowed in acknowledgment of their "dedication to the art form that has greatly influenced the industry," according to the official Grammy Awards website.

In the last couple of years, the award established in 2022 has been given to John Legend, Dr. Dre, Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne, and music executive Sylvia Rhone. This year, Jay-Z joins previously disclosed honorees Lenny Kravitz and Mariah Carey in being honored with the award, reported Rolling Stone.

Read Next: Taylor Swift Breaks Record With Seventh Song Of The Year Nomination At 2024 Grammy Awards

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo via Shutterstock

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.