JAY SCOTT GOLDMAN Executes Sell Order: Offloads $1.21M In Mueller Industries Stock

It was reported on April 30, that JAY SCOTT GOLDMAN, Director at Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: GOLDMAN's decision to sell 16,483 shares of Mueller Industries was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value of the sale is $1,210,900.

The latest update on Thursday morning shows Mueller Industries shares down by 0.0%, trading at $73.56.

Delving into Mueller Industries's Background

Mueller Industries Inc makes copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. The company reports three business segments: piping systems, industrial metals, and climate. Piping systems, earning majority of the company's revenue, produces tubes, fittings, rods, valves, and other products and operates various firms world-wide. The industrial metals segment manufactures impacts and micro-gauge, brass rod and copper bar products, and brass value-added products. The climate segment produces items used to create temperature-control goods, including valves, twisted tubes, coaxial heat exchangers, and others. Numerous systems use the aforementioned products, including HVAC, water distribution, refrigeration, and automotive.

Mueller Industries: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Mueller Industries showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.71% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 27.19% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Mueller Industries's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 1.42. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Mueller Industries adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 13.4 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 2.13 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Mueller Industries's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 8.19, Mueller Industries presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Latest Ratings for MLI

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2024 Northcoast Research Downgrades Buy Neutral May 2018 Boenning & Scattergood Initiates Coverage On Neutral Feb 2014 Buckingham Research Downgrades Buy Neutral

