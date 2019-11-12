Jay Powell’s Favorite 2020 Dividend Play? Probably These REITs (Paying Up to 6.5%)

By Brett Owens

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) have momentum now. And donaEURtmt let their terrific 2019 scare youaEUR"next year is setting up to be even better thanks to Jay PowellaEURtms gang of doves!

IaEURtmll reveal three strong REITs for 2020 at the end of this article. Together they give you growing dividends that double (and even triple) the marketaEURtms payout. And to be honest, one isnaEURtmt exactly a REITaEUR"itaEURtms a REIT-owning closed-end fund (CEF) that drops a huge 6.5% dividend into your account every month.

REITs: The Ultimate Rate-Proof Play

First, no matter what Jay Powell says, you can take this to the bank: more rate cuts are on the table as the on-again, off-again trade war lingers and the president batters the poor fellow tweet by tweet.

ThataEURtms why IaEURtmm betting on another aEURoePowell pivotaEUR toward rate cuts in 2020, just like we saw in January. IaEURtmm sure I donaEURtmt have to tell you what that did for REITs:

PowellaEURtms Flip-Flop Ignites REITs



But what if IaEURtmm wrong and rates take a surprise jump next year?

Good news: REITs will be just fine, because rising rates go hand in hand with economic growth (the side of the story everyone ignores), which drives up REITsaEURtm occupancy and rents.

But rising rates do tend to separate the stars from the duds in REIT-land, so youaEURtmll want to snap up trusts with highaEUR"and risingaEUR"payouts (as dividend growth is a key share-price driver).

No matter what happens with rates, youaEURtmll need your payout locked in by rising funds from operations (FFO, the REIT equivalent of earnings per share) and a safe payout ratio (because of REITsaEURtm steady cash flows, aEURoesafeaEUR is usually anything below 90%).

Better still if your REIT is riding a megatrend like, say, aging baby boomers.

We Bagged 109% Gains From This REIT as Rates Rose

A good example? Medical Properties Trust (MPW), which I recommended in Contrarian Income Report in late 2015, in the run-up to the FedaEURtms first hike since before the Great Recession.

MPW ticked all my boxes, starting with its niche as the only publicly traded firm investing solely in licensed hospital facilities (of which folks 65 and up are the biggest users). Back then, MPW was pumping out cash: FFO had soared 82% in the preceding five years.

That was showing up in the dividendaEUR"the payout edged up 5% in each of the preceding two years. And bear in mind this payout was already starting from a high bar, with a mammoth 7.6% yield!

What happened?

As rates headed higher, MPW crushed the market. In fact, by the time the Fed said it would stop raising rates in December 2018, MPW had tripled the S&P 500aEURtms return!

Rates Rise, MPW Soars



We held on as this aEURoerate-proofaEUR REIT kept soaring, even after PowellaEURtms January pivot. But by March 2019, with our total return hitting 109% and MPWaEURtms dividend whittled down to 6.1%, it was time to check out.

MPW is a great example of how a well-chosen REIT can hand you big gains (and dividends) no matter what rates doaEUR"which brings me to the three real estate plays I have for you today.

Rate-Proof REIT No. 1: National Health Investors (NHI)

NHI picks up where MPW left off: itaEURtms a 5.2%-yielder that also invests in medical facilities, but it focuses on seniorsaEURtm housing and skilled-nursing facilities, rather than hospitals, making it an even better play on our aging population.

NHI drops cash into these properties and nails down strong returns on its money. One way it does so is through sale-and-leaseback deals (where owners sell their facilities to NHI, then lease them back, giving the REITaEUR"and usaEUR"steady income).

The result? NHI crushed the average REIT in the last decade, with much of that gain in cash, thanks to its high payout and 62% dividend growth:

NHI Rides Its Dividend to 347% Returns



A big benefit of healthcare REITsaEUR"including NHIaEUR"is that they dial back your portfolioaEURtms volatility.

HereaEURtms what I mean: NHIaEURtms beta rating is 0.27, making the stock 73% less volatile than the market. This also means the REIT can (and does) rise in a meltdown, which is exactly what happened at the end of 2018:

Market CollapsesaEUR"NHI Owners Profit



Finally, NHIaEURtms payout ratio, at 83% of the midpoint of forecast 2019 FFO, means the dividend is safe and has room for further growth.

Rate-Proof REIT No. 2: National Retail Properties (NNN)

National Retail Properties, payer of a 3.7% dividend, has a setup almost as slick as MPWaEURtms: it owns outdoor malls whose tenants rent under a aEURoetriple-net-leaseaEUR model, where they pay all the bills: maintenance, insurance, and utilities.

NNN? It simply collects the checks!

Tenants include 7-Eleven, Mister Car Wash, Camping World, LA Fitness and AMC Theaters (AMC), as well as restaurant chains like Chuck E. Cheese and FrischaEURtms.A I think youaEURtmll agree that this isnaEURtmt exactly a lineup of Amazon.com (AMZN) victims.

As you can imagine, triple-net leases lead to smoother FFO growth, because they pass off many big, unpredictable expenses to the tenant. ThataEURtms exactly what weaEURtmve seen with NNN:

Source: National Retail Properties 2018 annual report

The REIT just raised its guidance and now sees 2020 FFO of $2.79 to $2.82 a share. That estimate easily supports the dividendaEUR"which yields 3.7% and is just 73% of the forecastaEURtms midpoint. That FFO growth also sets the table for higher dividends, on top of the 23% payout increase investors have enjoyed in the last five years.

Rate-Proof REIT No. 3: Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI)

Finally, weaEURtmre going to boost our yield a bit higher with RQI, the CEF I mentioned off the topaEUR"it pays an outsized 6.5% payout every month:

RQIaEURtms Dividend Matches Your Monthly Bills



Source: CEF Connect

I usually prefer buying REITs individually, so I can focus on sectors with strong prospects, like healthcare. But IaEURtmll make an exception for RQI, which diversifies across the REIT space and gives you some exposure to preferred shares, another high-yield vehicle too many people ignore.

In fact, RQIaEURtms sector weighting lines up almost exactly with the REIT sectors I see performing best next year:

Source: Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund fact sheet

There is one caveat here: RNQ trades at a 0.54% premium to its net asset value (or slightly more than the value of its portfolio holdings). But thataEURtms worth paying for this management team, which has nailed down the top return, based on market price, of any US-focused REIT CEF since launch at 10.4% annualized.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.