Jay Clayton is stepping down from U.S. SEC by year-end - NYT

Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton is stepping down from his position at the end of this year, the New York Times reported on Monday.

Names being floated to replace Clayton reportedly include Gary Gensler and Preet Bharara, the report added.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

