Jaxsta Limited Updates on Shareholder Changes

October 30, 2024 — 07:08 pm EDT

Jaxsta Limited (AU:VNL) has released an update.

Jaxsta Limited has announced a change in the interests of substantial holder Songtradr, Inc., which now holds a 17.58% voting power in Vinyl Group Ltd, down from 19.95%. This shift is largely due to a series of transactions, including share disposals and dilution from the issuance of new shares. Investors in the stock market might find this adjustment indicative of potential strategic moves or shifts in shareholder dynamics.

For further insights into AU:VNL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

