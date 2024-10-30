Jaxsta Limited: RealWise Boosts Stake in Vinyl Group

Jaxsta Limited (AU:VNL) has released an update.

RealWise Group Holdings Pty Ltd has increased its stake in Vinyl Group Ltd from 34.40% to 37.30% through the conversion of convertible notes and the exercise of options. This move demonstrates a significant boost in their voting power, reflecting a growing influence in the company. Investors interested in Vinyl Group’s stock might find this development noteworthy as it could impact future corporate decisions.

