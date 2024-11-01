News & Insights

Stocks

Jaws Mustang Acquisition suspends pursuit of hospitality business combination

November 01, 2024 — 04:25 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Jaws Mustang Acquisition (JWSM) has suspended pursuit of its previously announced hospitality business combination. On March 8, Jaws entered into a non-binding letter of intent with investment affiliates of Starwood Capital Group that owned interests in a portfolio of hotels, including the 1 Hotel Central Park in Manhattan, for a potential business combination. Subsequently, the Starwood Capital Entities received an offer from Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) to purchase the 1 CP on terms which the Starwood Capital Group Entities concluded were in the best interest of their investors to accept. HST’s acquisition of the 1 CP was consummated on July 31. To date, Jaws has not identified one or more additional hotel interests that would constitute a suitable replacement for the 1 CP in the Initial Portfolio. At the present time, Jaws has suspended further pursuit of such previously announced hospitality business combination.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on JWSM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HST
JWSM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.