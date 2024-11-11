News & Insights

Javelin Minerals Shifts Focus to Gold, Sells Bonaparte Project

Javelin Minerals Limited (AU:JAV) has released an update.

Javelin Minerals Limited is selling its Bonaparte copper-silver-lead-zinc project in Western Australia to focus on its newly acquired gold projects, Eureka and Coogee, near Kalgoorlie. The Bonaparte project, consisting of five exploration licenses over 564 square kilometers, shows promising mineralization but has seen limited recent exploration. This strategic move aligns with Javelin’s shift towards expanding its gold exploration activities.

