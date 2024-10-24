News & Insights

Javelin Minerals Plans Major Share Issuance

October 24, 2024 — 09:29 pm EDT

Javelin Minerals Limited (AU:JAV) has released an update.

Javelin Minerals Limited has announced a proposed issuance of up to 833,333,334 fully paid ordinary shares, set to take place on November 29, 2024. This move could potentially attract investors looking for opportunities in the mining sector, as the company aims to boost its capital through this substantial share placement. The announcement may influence trading strategies as investors assess the implications of this significant increase in shares.

