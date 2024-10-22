Javelin Minerals Pauses Trading for Major Announcement

Javelin Minerals Limited (AU:JAV) has released an update.

Javelin Minerals Limited (ASX: JAV) has placed its securities in a trading halt as it prepares to announce a significant acquisition and capital raising. This strategic move has piqued the interest of market participants, awaiting further details by October 25, 2024. Investors are keen to see how this development will impact Javelin’s market position.

