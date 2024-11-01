Javelin Minerals Lists 900 Million Shares on ASX

Javelin Minerals Limited (AU:JAV) has released an update.

Javelin Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 900 million fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, effective November 1, 2024. This move is part of a previous transaction strategy aimed at enhancing the company’s market presence. Investors and market watchers may find this development noteworthy as it could influence the company’s stock performance.

For further insights into AU:JAV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.