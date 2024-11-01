News & Insights

Javelin Minerals Lists 900 Million Shares on ASX

November 01, 2024 — 04:27 am EDT

Javelin Minerals Limited (AU:JAV) has released an update.

Javelin Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 900 million fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, effective November 1, 2024. This move is part of a previous transaction strategy aimed at enhancing the company’s market presence. Investors and market watchers may find this development noteworthy as it could influence the company’s stock performance.

