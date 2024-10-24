News & Insights

Javelin Minerals Expands with Key Gold Mine Acquisition

October 24, 2024

Javelin Minerals Limited (AU:JAV) has released an update.

Javelin Minerals Limited is making a significant move by acquiring two historic gold mines located near Kalgoorlie, enhancing its portfolio with a combined JORC gold resource of 238,000 ounces. This strategic acquisition includes the Eureka mine, known for impressive drill intercepts, indicating strong prospects for future exploration. With well-established mineralized systems that remain open, Javelin is poised for potential growth in the gold sector.

