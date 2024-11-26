Javelin Minerals Begins Drilling at Coogee Project

Javelin Minerals Limited (AU:JAV) has released an update.

Javelin Minerals Limited has commenced its initial drilling program at the Coogee Gold-Copper Project near Kalgoorlie, targeting potential mineralization extensions and new areas. The first phase involves 2,500 meters of drilling as part of a drill-for-equity deal, with results expected by January. This exploration effort aims to uncover the project’s full potential given its proximity to the renowned St Ives Goldfield.

