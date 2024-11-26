News & Insights

Stocks

Javelin Minerals Begins Drilling at Coogee Project

November 26, 2024 — 04:50 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Javelin Minerals Limited (AU:JAV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Javelin Minerals Limited has commenced its initial drilling program at the Coogee Gold-Copper Project near Kalgoorlie, targeting potential mineralization extensions and new areas. The first phase involves 2,500 meters of drilling as part of a drill-for-equity deal, with results expected by January. This exploration effort aims to uncover the project’s full potential given its proximity to the renowned St Ives Goldfield.

For further insights into AU:JAV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.