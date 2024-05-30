News & Insights

Javelin Minerals Announces Trading Halt Ahead of Capital Raise

May 30, 2024 — 03:39 am EDT

Javelin Minerals Limited (AU:JAV) has released an update.

Javelin Minerals Limited (ASX: JAV) has requested a trading halt of its securities in preparation for an upcoming capital raising announcement. The halt is expected to be lifted before market opening on Monday, 3 June 2024, or when the announcement is made, whichever comes first. This strategic pause in trading aims to maintain market fairness and transparency while the company prepares to share significant financial news.

