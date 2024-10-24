Javelin Minerals Announces Major Securities Issuance

Javelin Minerals Limited (AU:JAV) has released an update.

Javelin Minerals Limited has announced a proposed issue of over 1.9 billion securities, including unlisted options and broker options, with a planned issue date of November 1, 2024. These securities will be available at an exercise price of $0.004 and are set to expire on November 30, 2026. This move could attract investors looking for opportunities in the mining sector.

