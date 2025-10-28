Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa (WSE:JSW) Price Target Increased by 56.13% to 24.58

The average one-year price target for Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa (WSE:JSW) has been revised to PLN24.58 / share. This is an increase of 56.13% from the prior estimate of PLN15.74 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of PLN16.36 to a high of PLN34.65 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.23% from the latest reported closing price of PLN25.14 / share.

Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa Maintains 6.68% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 6.68%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JSW is 0.16%, an increase of 31.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.33% to 4,541K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 718K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 708K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JSW by 7.82% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 567K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 560K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JSW by 8.23% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 526K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 464K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 434K shares , representing an increase of 6.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JSW by 4.82% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 335K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 266K shares , representing an increase of 20.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JSW by 7.15% over the last quarter.

