Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa (WSE:JSW) Price Target Increased by 10.39% to 26.76

The average one-year price target for Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa (WSE:JSW) has been revised to PLN26.76 / share. This is an increase of 10.39% from the prior estimate of PLN24.24 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of PLN16.36 to a high of PLN33.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.66% from the latest reported closing price of PLN26.32 / share.

Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa Maintains 6.77% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 6.77%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 42.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JSW is 0.01%, an increase of 92.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 43.95% to 2,543K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 718K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 708K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JSW by 7.82% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 526K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 464K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 434K shares , representing an increase of 6.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JSW by 4.82% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 176K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 161K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 266K shares , representing a decrease of 65.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JSW by 47.01% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.