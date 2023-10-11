Jaspreet Singh: ‘You’re Never Going To Have the Wealth Few People Have’ If You Do This

It’s more tempting than ever to “keep up with the Joneses,” especially now that everything everyone is doing is plastered all over social media.

But behind that lavish vacation could be a maxed-out credit card, and your acquaintance who lives in a gorgeous house could be about to default on their mortgage. While it’s become almost the norm to live above your means to present the facade that you are living a luxurious life, this does not mean this is a wise way to live.

“Stop doing what everybody else does,” said money expert Jaspreet Singh in a recent YouTube video. “If you live that American dream to spend the way that everybody else does, guess what? You’re never going to have the wealth that few people have.

“Having credit card debt is normal, but it’s not right,” he continued. “Just because something’s normal does not mean that it’s the right thing that you should do. If you ever want to have a chance to put money aside, to build wealth, you can’t keep doing what everybody else does. The majority of Americans are broke.”

Here’s a closer look at the “normal behaviors” that will prevent you from building your savings.

Always Being in Debt

Most Americans are in debt, whether that be from student loans, credit cards or their mortgage.

“Having debt has become so commonplace that many people think it is impossible to live without it,” said Jay Zigmont, Ph.D., CFP, founder of Childfree Wealth. “The concepts of ‘good’ and ‘bad’ debt are marketing terms, not financial terms. The result is that many people end up paying interest on debt across their lives that they could otherwise be putting towards their future.

“Instead, we should all make getting out of debt a priority,” he continued. “Start by locking your credit cards and not taking out any more debt. Then, get on a budget and set goals to get out of debt as fast as possible. Once the debt is gone, you can focus on investing and growing your money.”

Giving Into Lifestyle Creep

When you start making more money, your natural instinct will be to spend more money — but this will prevent you from growing your savings to its full potential.

“People let their lifestyle expenses creep up because ‘everyone is doing it’ — things like adding more subscription services, going out to eat more because it’s convenient, etc.,” said Scott Lieberman, founder of TouchdownMoney.com.

“People then start to realize the income they’re now making isn’t enough, and they wonder why, especially after they just got a raise or bonus,” he continued. “It’s very easy to let lifestyle creep take over, but it ends up putting you on a hamster wheel of needing to work more to earn more to afford things you didn’t necessarily need in the first place.”

Not Sticking to a Budget

Even those who create a budget rarely stick to it, and it’s often the “savings” bucket that suffers in this case.

“Not setting and adhering to a budget can make it challenging to track your spending and control expenses effectively,” said Sigita Kotlere, CEO of the investment platform Nectaro. “Often, it can lead to impulsive spending that will bring you enjoyment for a moment, but joy will fade once you understand that your finances are too short for other more important needs.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Jaspreet Singh: ‘You’re Never Going To Have the Wealth Few People Have’ If You Do This

