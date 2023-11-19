Jaspreet Singh: The Housing Market Is Going Wild — Here’s Why

Jaspreet Singh, serial entrepreneur, licensed lawyer and host of the “Minority Mindset” YouTube channel, said in a housing markets of all time. Here’s why: Not only are mortgage interest rates at an all-time high — currently averaging near 8.5% for a 30-year fixed mortgage — but also, income growth is falling steadily and housing inventory is low.

Whether you’re waiting to buy your first home or trade up into your dream home, here’s what will need to happen to make owning a home more affordable.

3 Things That Could Make Housing More Affordable

Here are three things that could fix the problem and make home prices more affordable, according to Singh’s analysis.

Higher Income

Although higher incomes could make housing more affordable, it’s not likely to happen.

Singh pointed out early in the video that, according to a recent Fortune magazine headline, the U.S. housing market is so expensive that incomes would have to increase by 55% to make homeownership affordable.

“Incomes have risen significantly since the pandemic,” Singh said. “However, over the last number of months, we have been seeing income growth fall steadily. That makes a huge jump in incomes not very likely.”

More Inventory

Having more housing inventory could also help make owning a home more affordable.

Singh said that inventory is low right now because homeowners don’t really want to sell their homes. He said that if they’ve bought a home within the last several years, they probably have a mortgage rate under 5%.

“If you were to sell your home today, and you were to buy a new home, that means you’d go from a 3%, 4%, 5% mortgage to a 7% or 8% mortgage, and a lot of homeowners are saying, ‘I don’t want to do that,'” shared Singh.

Singh said that you would think that homebuilders would see an opportunity to build more inventory for people who want to buy homes. However, he pointed out that according to a chart from the Federal Reserve Bank based on new privately-owned housing units started, new home construction peaked in April 2022 and has been declining ever since.

Singh said this is because builders look up to 24 months ahead when they build a home, and right now, they are concerned about the current rising mortgage rates and whether people will be able to afford to buy a home next year or the year after that. This gives builders less confidence, he said, which, in turn, keeps inventory low.

Lower Mortgage Rates

Lower mortgage rates are another factor that would make homes more affordable.

“One of the biggest reasons mortgage rates are higher than they were before is because the Federal Reserve Bank has been working to raise interest rates,” Singh said. He also said that while a lot of people are hoping the Fed will start cutting interest rates soon, the Fed recently has been saying that you should expect rates to stay higher for a longer period of time than previously anticipated.

Singh’s Advice

With the chaotic state of the housing market today, Singh said it’s important for you to be patient. He said that the cost of owning a home is rising much faster than the amount of money people are making and that spread is getting wider.

However, he said, “No housing market stays in one place forever.”

Overall, he said that if you’re anxious to buy a home, that doesn’t mean you have to wait years to buy it. But, he stressed that you need to make sure that you can afford what you buy.

