Jaspreet Singh: How To Make More Money in 2024

Even though inflation is high and there’s plenty of political and economic turmoil currently brewing (and also on the horizon), 2024 could be a very successful year for you financially. But you’ll have to be willing to do things like invest in your financial education and take advantage of money-making opportunities that come your way.

Here are five ways Jaspreet Singh said you can make more money in 2024.

Capitalize On the Political Emotion

Singh said that this money-making strategy isn’t for everyone but it’s a harsh reality that election years have become increasingly more polarizing.

“You’ve seen people say, ‘if you don’t agree with me just delete me off your Facebook or your Instagram or whatever,'” Singh said. “This has become the norm, and so naturally, when people are more emotional about something, they’re more likely to change the way they spend on that same thing as well. Because when people are emotional, well, they’re also likely to open up their wallet.”

Singh said that all of the political events that happen in America and across the globe create opportunities because many people have a strong desire to be “in the know.” He said examples of money-making opportunities include creating a political newsletter, political social media pages, a political podcast or political-based apparel.

Take Advantage of Current Interest Rates

Singh said that you should take advantage of current interest rates because the Federal Reserve Bank has stated that it is planning to cut interest rates a few times in 2024.

“Even if they cut interest rates a few times in 2024, interest rates would still be relatively high compared to where we were a few years ago,” Singh said.

Singh suggested a high-interest savings account, quoting current rates of 4%-5% annual percentage yield.

“If you don’t have one yet, please consider getting a high-interest savings account — especially at something like an online bank,” he said. “These are not CDs. Your money is not tied up, and you don’t have any restrictions on what you can do with your money … make sure that the bank is FDIC-insured if you’re going to be keeping your savings there.”

Take Advantage of Investment Opportunities

“What pretty much every banking institution on Wall Street has talked about is that they are expecting more volatility in 2024,” Singh said. “Why? Because there’s uncertainty as to what’s going to happen with interest rates. There’s uncertainty as to what’s going to happen with inflation.”

Singh said that market volatility creates investment opportunities.

“There are so many tools and softwares out there,” Singh said, “which let anybody with $10 start investing their money into the stock market.”

While Singh said this is great, most people don’t have the financial education needed to be successful when investing.

“However, if you have a little bit more patience — if you invest a little bit more in your financial education — this creates more opportunities for you because when everybody’s running away panicking and screaming you will be able to find the opportunity,” Singh said.

Don’t Be Lazy

Singh brought up that the Fed has said publicly that unemployment is expected to increase in 2024. He said this is because the Fed is expecting the higher interest rates to slow down economic growth, hiring and employment, which will help cool down inflation.

According to Singh, this means that companies are going to become more “lean” because they are going to become pickier about hiring, and also people will lose their jobs.

“We’ve seen this trend start in 2023, but it’s going to continue happening in 2024 where companies are going to want only the best talent,” Singh said. “And there’s a lot of people out there that are just lazy — that don’t want to go the extra mile — that want to work the minimum.

“Hustlers that want to actually put in the work — you are going to have more opportunity to see way more economic growth because companies have less space and bandwidth for the lazy. And the crap companies are going to want to be more productive. They’re going to want to be more efficient. They’re going to want to drive more revenue. And if you can be a go-getter, a person that can provide that value that other people are not willing to do for a company, they’re going to want you more. And if they want you more, they’re going to be willing to pay you more.”

Invest In a New Income Stream

Singh emphasized that it’s extremely important to become a financially educated investor and to create a new stream of income to help you make more money in 2024 and beyond.

“Now, when I say a new stream of income,” Singh said, “I don’t mean you have to go out and create a second job. You need to start putting your money to work to own assets that will pay you with cash flow — or they can pay you with appreciation — that’s up to you for how you want to invest.”

He said people who benefit from inflation are asset owners.

“And you have the ability now through your financial education to put your money to work that way,” Singh said. “You can own the assets that way. You can create a new stream of income through your money because that’s where wealth is built.”

